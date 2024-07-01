CTA Red, Brown, Purple Lines delayed due to person on tracks near Belmont Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Multiple CTA trains were delayed early Monday on the city's North Side.

Around 5:30 a.m. the Chicago Train Authority announced minor delays for the Red, Brown and Purple lines in Lakeview.

The CTA said trains were standing due to a "an unauthorized person on the tracks" near the Belmont Station.

The person did not have contact with the train or the third rail, according to a CTA spokesperson.

By 6 a.m. all trains were running with minor delays.

The person was taken to the hospital while in custody, according to CTA.

The man was alert and speaking to police.

This happened as a "mass arrest" was ordered blocks away at Clark Street near Halsted Street.

It is unknown if the two events are connected.

This is a developing story.

