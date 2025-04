Metra Electric trains facing extensive delays due to wire issues, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Electric trains are facing extensive delays Wednesday evening.

Metra reported there were wire issues.

The electrical engineering department is working to repair the wires, Metra officials said.

Outbound trains are delayed, and inbound trains have been stopped near 51st Street.

No further information about when the issues would be resolved were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.