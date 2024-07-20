Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA pageant returns to Chicagoland for 2nd year

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A pageant highlighting the beauty and talents of Nigerian-American women is back in the spotlight. Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA is returning to the Chicagoland area for its second year on August 3. It will take place at 4 p.m. at the Midwest Conference Center, located at 401 W Lake St, Northlake, IL.

Pageant president Emmanuel Osagie hopes to empower and promote self-confidence and self-esteem among young women, especially those of color. This yearly competition, also highlighting the importance of education and career development for young women.

You can purchase tickets to this year's Miss Diaspora Nigeria USA pageant at www.missdiasporanigeriausa.com.