Semi crashes into gas station in Momence, Kankakee County sheriff says

A semi crashed through the wall of a Momence BP gas station Friday on North Dixie Highway, the Kankakee County sheriff said.

MOMENCE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi truck crashed into a gas station Friday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened at the BP in Momence, located at 807 N. Dixie Hwy.

The Kankakee sheriff's department said there may have been a fuel leak and people are urged to avoid the area.

The driver of the semi was the only person reported injured. They were taken to a hospital, authorities said.

No further information was immediately available.