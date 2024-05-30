Morton Grove police investigating alleged financial crimes at truck repair shop

There was Morton Grove police activity Wed., as a search warrant was executed at Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair on Lehigh Avenue and Kirk Street.

There was Morton Grove police activity Wed., as a search warrant was executed at Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair on Lehigh Avenue and Kirk Street.

There was Morton Grove police activity Wed., as a search warrant was executed at Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair on Lehigh Avenue and Kirk Street.

There was Morton Grove police activity Wed., as a search warrant was executed at Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair on Lehigh Avenue and Kirk Street.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a noticeable police presence outside a north suburban business Wednesday night, as officers executed a search warrant.

Morton Grove police and other area agencies were at Crown Point Truck & Trailer Repair at Lehigh Avenue and Kirk Street, securing the business.

Police said the warrant involved financial or white collar crimes.

Patrol units and yellow tape surrounded the business Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Arrest warrant issued for Schaumburg woman allegedly seen on video vandalizing police station lobby

Investigators are expected back at the building on Thursday to continue their investigation.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about the possible crimes in which the business was allegedly involved.