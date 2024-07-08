Police warn of Illinois Tollway phishing text message scam

Mount Prospect police are warning of an Illinois Tollway phishing text message scam, and telling I-PASS users to report any incidents.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- Police say scammers are impersonating Illinois Tollway employees, and asking for money.

The phishing texts claim I-PASS customers owe money for unpaid tolls.

The Tollway is asking motorists to disregard the texts, and check their online accounts, at illinoistollway.com, to make sure nothing is owed.

Users can also call the customer service center at 1-800-UC-IPASS (1-800-824-7277) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Anyone who receives a phishing text should file a complaint at ic3.gov. The site is dedicated to sharing information on internet crimes across law enforcement agencies, Mount Prospect police said in a Facebook post Sunday.

The Better Business Bureau said phishing scams nearly doubled in 2023.