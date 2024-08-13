Mural celebrating Chicago appears on busy West Loop street ahead of DNC

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will be the center of national attention come next week as the city hosts the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Now, communities are gearing up to welcome thousands of people in true Midwestern style.

There is even artwork going up across the city to commemorate.

A busy street in the West Loop now boasts a beautiful mural. It is nestled on the high-traffic corner for Halsted and Randolph.

It serves as an artistic beacon of Chicago's diversity ahead of the DNC.

"I love Chicago because of the variety it brings. There's really something for everyone in all the different neighborhoods, and the people are very nice," said artist Katie Lukes.

More than 50,000 people will descend upon the Windy City for next week's DNC, and they will need things to do and places to eat.

"Go experience our amazing culinary scene, look up and around at our world-class architecture. If they're coming in with their families, there are so many things that they can do. Chicago is a super walkable city," said Choose Chicago Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Nucci.

That's why Lukes wanted all of Chicago's style to be on full display.

"Chicago has a great downtown, and everybody knows the iconic elements of downtown, but I wanted to feature different elements of neighborhoods, South Side, West Side, North Side, getting it all together. I think that truly brings out the Chicago style," Lukes said.

The mural makes nods to the Bean, our iconic "L" train, the beaches along Lake Michigan, and a Chicagoan's love for mustard on hot dogs, or more likely, their historic disdain for ketchup.

"We really hope that they get out in our neighborhoods, because that's what truly defines Chicagoans. It's our diverse 77 neighborhoods," Nucci said.

Choose Chicago aimed to highlight every neighborhood leading up to the convention in hopes of showing visitors how much the city has to offer.

"We're hopeful that when people are here for the DNC, they get to experience just a little of what we call Chicago style," Nucci said.