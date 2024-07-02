NASCAR Street Race course takes over downtown Chicago as race day approaches

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Just days before the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race, ABC7 took a guided tour around the track and dozens of kids got some hands-on experience at a local Boys and Girls Club.

Race officials took us around the racetrack to get a sense of the build-out. Two thousand concrete barriers have been brought in to shape the course, each weighing 4,000 lbs.

"This is a city that knows how to put on big events," said Julie Giese, president of Chicago Street Race. "When you look at the course build itself, we went from 26 days from the moment the first barrier went in, to the last barrier being removed down to 19 days."

Congress Circle is the latest area to be shut down to traffic as crews put up more barricades, fencing and seating for race weekend. The effort to minimize disruption to residents and businesses has received mixed reaction from people near Grant Park.

"09 I hate it. It's disruptive. Yeah I just don't enjoy it," said Rebecca Puhl, who lives near the course.

"I'm excited to see Chicago having people come downtown. People should enjoy the beautiful city. It's great," said Jon Anderson, who lives near the course.

Nearby, more than 100 Chicago kids at a Boys and Girls Club got up close and personal with different NASCAR experiences, from pit crew-style relays to racing simulators.

"It's like almost like a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Jeremih Dunning, 10.

But while he took it all in, he wasn't quite sure if racing cars would be in his own future.

"It sounds really fun, but a little dangerous at the same time, because it goes really fast," he said.

All the kids from the Boys and Girls Club received free tickets for the weekend. Most will be attending a NASCAR race for the first time.