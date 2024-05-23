Nat Geo releases chilling trailer for 'Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown'

The three-part series documents the hours that led up to the shocking events that killed 918 people.

True crime fans, this one's for you. The new series, "Cult Massacre: One Day In Jonestown," premieres June 17 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- National Geographic has released the chilling trailer of "Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown."

The three-part series will tell the story of the religious organization led by Jim Jones and the hours that led up to the tragic event on November 18, 1978, that left 918 people dead. You'll hear detailed accounts of California Rep. Leo Ryan's visit to Jonestown and the attack on him by a Peoples Temple member, the attempt by some members to escape, the mass murder-suicide and the search for survivors who may have fled into the jungle.

The series features never-before-seen footage, plus first-person accounts from former Peoples Temple members, including Thom Bogue, Leslie Wagner Wilson and Yulanda Williams, former member of Congress and aide to U.S. Rep Ryan, as well as other members of Congress and reporters, Stephan Jones, the son of Jim Jones and Special Ops Air Force Sgt. David Netterville, who was one of the first U.S. service members to enter Jonestown in the immediate aftermath of the mass murder-suicide. It's the first time he's spoken about his experience for a documentary.

"Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown" premieres June 17 on Hulu and will air on National Geographic August 14.