Northwestern president to testify at Congressional hearing on alleged antisemitism at colleges

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Northwestern University President Michael Schill is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill at a hearing on antisemitism Thursday.

The House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing is titled Calling for Accountability: Stopping Anti-Semitic College Chaos

Schill will be in the hot seat along with the presidents of Rutgers and UCLA.

Schill has faced criticism for the deal he made with pro-Palestinian protesters to remove their encampment from the Evanston campus.

He has faced calls for his resignation from the Anti-Defamation League in what they called an inadequate response to anti-Semitism on campus. Other Jewish groups also criticized Schill.

In a statement Northwestern says it is "confident in the actions we have taken to address antisemitism on our campus."

It also says President Schill looks forward to discussing them with the House Committee.