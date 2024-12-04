Oak Park to host vigil for fallen Detective Allan Reddins this week

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Oak Park will host a vigil to mark one week since Detective Allan Reddins was shot and killed in the line-of-duty.

Shots were fired around 9:30 a.m. on Black Friday in front of Oak Park library.

While the library was closed for the holiday, 40-year-old Reddins was confronting a man who had allegedly left a bank nearby with a gun. Reddins was shot, and later died at the hospital.

Reddins, a five-year veteran, was the first Oak Park officer to lose his life in the line of duty in 86 years.

The community will gather for a vigil on Friday to mark one week since Reddins was killed.

The candlelight vigil will happen at Village Hall, at 123 Madison Street, at 5:30 p.m.

Police Chief Shatonya Johnson and Village President Vicki Scaman are expected to speak.

Jerell Thomas, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Police say Thomas had previous history, with multiple arrests, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

Thomas did not appear as previously scheduled in court Monday because he is still at the hospital, recovering from his injuries.

He was also shot in the incident Friday. His court date was rescheduled to Thursday.

