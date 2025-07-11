'El Chapo' son Ovidio Guzmán López expected to plead guilty in Chicago court Friday

The world could soon learn more about a plea deal between U.S. prosecutors and the family of 'El Chapo.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The son of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to plead guilty in federal court in Chicago Friday.

The video in this story is from a previous report

Ovidio Guzman Lopez is accused of funneling what investigators say is 80 percent of the narcotics on Chicago's streets.

Ovidio is the son of incarcerated Sinaloa Cartel leader "El Chapo." The plea deal for Guzman Lopez is part of a deal worked out with the US government.

He was arrested back in 2023 and extradited to the US.

Former federal prosecutor and ABC 7 Chief Legal Analyst Gil Soffer said it's impossible to know the terms of that plea agreement.

"It could rang everywhere or anywhere from many years in jail still given how many years he could have served, to witness protection program for himself to witness protection program for members of his family," Soffer said.

Ovidio was one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Carter following his father's arrest. "El Chapo" is currently serving a life sentence.

If finalized the plea deal would make him the first of "El Chapo's" sons to reach an agreement with federal prosecutors.