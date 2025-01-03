Chilling details of Park Forest double murder revealed in court, man charged held in custody

Coleman Franklin was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in the double fatal Park Forest shooting of Sabrina McCain and Lilian Brown, police say.

PARK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged with killing two women in a home in the south suburbs was ordered held in custody at his first court appearance Thursday.

Please note: The below video is from a previous report

Coleman Franklin is accused of killing Sabrina McCain and Lilian Brown in a double murder in Park Forest the day after Christmas. He was taken into custody several days later after a search.

Franklin appeared in court and was ordered held in custody until his next appearance.

Prosecutors say Franklin was dating Brown, 51, at the time of the shooting and both lived with Brown's daughter, McCain, as well as her 9-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

According to prosecutors, McCain's 9-year-old son told police he was in his room playing video games when he heard gunshots. Police said he ran out to the living room where he found his mother with a gunshot wound to the head, and Franklin allegedly standing over her body.

Prosecutors said the boy called 911. Officers were unable to get into the house at first because the door was locked, and McCain's son couldn't open it. When they forced their way inside, police said they found McCain fatally shot in the living room and Brown fatally shot in a bedroom.

McCain's children were not harmed, but were taken to local hospital for treatment as a precaution.

Franklin's next court date is January 24.

