87-year-old pedestrian killed in Buffalo Grove crash ID'd

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The pedestrian hit and killed in a Buffalo Grove crash Monday morning has been identified.

Roman Mazur, 87, of Buffalo Grove died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the Lake County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Buffalo Grove police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road and Larraway Drive for the reported crash about 8 a.m. Monday.

Police arrived and found Mazur, a pedestrian, had been hit by a vehicle.

Mazur died at the scene.

A 60-year-old Buffalo Grove woman was driving the gray Toyota that struck the man, police said. She was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Buffalo Grove police and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County are investigating the fatal crash.

No citations nor charges have been filed.

