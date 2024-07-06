Person armed with knife attacks, robs teen on CTA Orange Line, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 18-year-old man was cut in the face and robbed on the CTA Orange Line early Saturday.

According to Chicago police, a person armed with a knife approached the teen at 35th and Archer and demanded his personal property.

The victim refused to comply and was cut on the forehead by the male suspect who then took off.

The victim sustained a small laceration and was treated on the scene by the Chicago Fire Department.

The suspect was arrested not far from the scene, police said. The offender still had the victim's property on him, police said.

There's no word on charges.

