Police questioning elderly driver in Downers Grove hit-and-run that killed Robin Robinson

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police made a break in the hit-and-run that killed Robin Robinson in the west suburbs.

The 65-year-old woman was struck in the 600-block of Ogden Avenue at about 9:11 p.m. Police said they found the victim dead in the road.

After searching through surveillance footage, shows the woman had fallen and was laying down on the road when she was struck and killed.

Police found the driver, a 74-year-old woman, through local records that matched the Acura SUV.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Robinson's family said they think she was coming home from the store when she was struck and killed.

"I am in shock right now," said her sister Annie Moore. "I don't even have the words to say. It's hard to hear she's dead, let alone killed in a hit-and-run. And that we have no answers, really."

Moore said Robinson was well-known in the community, having worked at Jewel-Osco for years and the DuPage Inn and Ace Hardware before that.

The crash is under investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage Major Crash Reconstruction Team.