Smash-and-grab burglars target 3 Noble Square restaurants along Ashland Ave

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after smash-and-grab burglars targeted three Noble Square restaurants on Ashland Avenue early Friday morning.

Police said shortly before 3:45 a.m., three male burglars shattered the front window of El Barco Mariscos in the 1000-block of North Ashland Avenue, went in and took an unknown amount of money from the restaurant.

A short time later, at about 3:50 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Alegrias Seafood in the 1000-block of North Ashland Avenue. They found a glass door shattered and the cash register was stolen. No one was inside when police got there.

Police said the suspects got into a white vehicle and fled north from the scene.

Chicago police also said before those two smash-and-grab burglaries, just after 3:30 a.m., two male would-be burglars damaged the front of La Condea restaurant in the 1000-block of North Ashland Avneue, but were unable to get inside and were not able to take anything. They then got into a white vehicle and fled east.

No one is in custody for any of these incidents. An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.

