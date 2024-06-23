WATCH LIVE

Plainfield's Ride for the Troops raises money for US military members, their families

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 23, 2024 6:33PM
Webb Auto Group teamed up with the United Service Organizations for its Ride for the Troops fundraiser in Plainfield, Illinois.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A bike ride to support U.S. military members and their families kicked off on Sunday morning in Plainfield.

Webb Auto Group teamed up with the United Service Organizations for its Ride for the Troops fundraiser.

Cyclists took part in a 10-mile family fun ride starting at Webb Chevy Plainfield.

A 20-mile route was available for more advanced riders.

The ride, which started at 10:30 a.m., was followed by live music from the local School of Rock and food and drinks from Garage Band Brewery.

