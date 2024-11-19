Riders stuck for over an hour on southern California amusement park ride

BUENA PARK, Calif. -- Approximately 20 riders were stuck on a ride at a southern California amusement park for over an hour Monday afternoon due to technical difficulties.

"At approximately 2:00 pm, the Sol Spin ride experienced technical difficulties causing the ride to stop. We are currently working to safely evacuate guests," a statement from a Knott's Berry Farm spokesperson said.

ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC was over the scene at around 3:30 p.m. local time, as rescue efforts were underway. Mechanics were seen on a crane working on the side of the ride and attempting to get the ride moving.

The ride was stuck in a horizontal position, with some riders seen leaning sideways. No riders appeared to be hanging upside down.

By about 4:30 p.m., the riders appeared to have been rescued.

The Sol Spin ride is located in the Fiesta Village area of Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. It is a high-speed spinning ride that rotates in three directions at once.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.