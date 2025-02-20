Judge to decide if survivors will be allowed at trial of Highland Park parade shooting suspect

In 2022, seven people were killed when a gunman opened fire and several others were hurt.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- On Thursday, a judge is set to decide if survivors of the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park will be allowed to attend the suspect's trial.

Some of the survivors will be called as witnesses in the trial of the accused gunman.

Usually witnesses are not allowed in the court room before testifying.

Robert Crimo III is charged with killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

Jury selection for his trial begins on Monday.

Investigators accuse Crimo of planning the attack for weeks.

A grand jury handed down a 117-count indictment against Crimo.

He now faces 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery as well as 21 murder charges.

Last year, Crimo III rejected a plea deal in a stunning court hearing.

