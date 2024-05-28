Man killed in West Chatham shooting ID'd as Ronald Williams by medical examiner

Shootings in Chicago this weekend have left at least 34 people shot, eight fatally, the police department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after being shot to death in a violent Memorial Day weekend on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened on Monday around 8:47 a.m. Police said it happened the 8000-block of Stewart Avenue in the West Chatham neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

He was identified as 43-year-old Ronald Williams, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

No one is in custody. CPD area detectives are investigating.

At least 41 people have been shot, nine fatally, since Friday evening. One of those shootings left a 5-year-old girl dead.

