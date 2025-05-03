24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's Run to Remember to honor fallen officers

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 3, 2025 11:05AM
Hundred are expected to honor fallen Chicago police officers on Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Saturday hundreds are expected to participate in the annual Run to Remember to honor fallen police officers.

The event supports the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and families of fallen police officers.

The 5k run begins at 8 a.m. near Soldier Field. After the race there will also be an on-site party at the Gold Stars Families Memorial and Park.

Since last year's run, Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez died in the line of duty.

In August, former CPD officer James Crowley died from his injuries from a 1987 on-duty crash.

