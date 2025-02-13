What is a Russian manicure and is it safe? Chicago doctor weighs in on growing nail trend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you heard of Russian manicures? They're becoming very popular in Chicago, thanks to social media.

The technique involves using a tiny electric filer to trim or remove the cuticle. The manicure is said to last several weeks and people are raving over the results, but is it safe for your nails?

Some call them "Russian manicures," and others call them "e-file manicures." They've become a hit because how natural they look, but there's some controversy over the cuticle technique.

It's one of the most talked about manicures right now. ABC7 stopped by Mon Cheri Chitown in West Loop, which has been in business for a little over a year, to see what all the hype is about.

"They took their time. I've never had that much detail done to my nails," client Robin Harris said. "And also, I'm a natural girl. They did it so thin and so natural, I kept coming back."

Salon owner Ivanna Melay said the boutique salon has become an oasis for people in Chicago who want flawless manicures.

"In one year in west loop, we have 1,000 clients, repeating clients who love us," Melay said. "It's all about the cuticle. You see. It's thin. It needs to be thin. I like nails to look natural."

It is a dry manicure. No water is used whatsoever.

Technicians use a small electronic filer to push back or remove the cuticle, allowing the polish to get deep in the nail bed to give a long lasting, natural look. But is the manicure safe?

Board certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Kiracofe said she tried it herself so her patients would know what to expect.

"I did really like the results, while at the same time, I had some concerns about the way the filing is done," Dr. Kiracofe said. "The cuticle is what protects the nail bed and the nail plate from the outside world. There's definitely a risk for all types of manicures. anytime you're trimming or removing the cuticle."

In some cases, she said removing the cuticle can lead to infection or inflammation, so consumers need to be careful.

That said, Dr. Kiracofe says there's a cost to nearly every beauty technique on the market.

"Whether it's using chemicals to straighten our hair or whether it's using something to tint our lashes. You have to understand as the consumer, what is your cost that you're willing to pay," Dr. Kiracofe said.

If you're thinking of trying the Russian manicure, Dr. Kiracofe said to make sure the salon and its technicians are licensed with the state. Also, always let your technician know if you're in pain.

"The area around your nail should not be red when you leave the salon, and you should not be uncomfortable," Dr. Kiracofe said.

And last but not least, make sure they're sterilizing the instruments in between each client.

At Mon Cheri Chitown, the owner said they go the extra mile with a two-step sterilization process for their tools. The owner said her technicians are highly skilled, with a minimum of five years of experience in the technique, and never go too deep in the nail.

"It will last for sure more than four weeks," Melay said. "We had a client that came back after nine weeks.

ABC7 spotted Chicago legend George Daniels at the salon. He said his wife brought him to upgrade his nail game, and he loves it.

"That's why I'm here," Daniels said. "The wife is always right."

Dr. Kiracofe said if you are going to try Russian manicures, you may not want to get them back to back. This way, you're giving your cuticles a break.

This is being dubbed one of the longest lasting manicures on the market right now, and that's why so many people are trying it.