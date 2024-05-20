School of the Art Institute of Chicago students protest war in Gaza during graduation ceremony

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During Monday night's graduation at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, some students took their time on stage to protest the war in Gaza.

A Palestinian flag was raised with the words "My degree is devoted to Gaza."

Other graduating students tore up pieces of paper and scattered threw them in the air.

Earlier this month, some of the school's students were among dozens arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Art Institute of Chicago.

The school declined to pursue any academic sanctions against those students.