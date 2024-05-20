  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

School of the Art Institute of Chicago students protest war in Gaza during graduation ceremony

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 11:25PM
SAIC students protest war in Gaza during graduation ceremony
During the SAIC commencement on Monday, some students took their time on stage to protest the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During Monday night's graduation at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, some students took their time on stage to protest the war in Gaza.

A Palestinian flag was raised with the words "My degree is devoted to Gaza."

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Other graduating students tore up pieces of paper and scattered threw them in the air.

Earlier this month, some of the school's students were among dozens arrested during a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the Art Institute of Chicago.

The school declined to pursue any academic sanctions against those students.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW