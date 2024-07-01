Semi catches fire in Aurora I-88 crash; some lanes closed: Illinois State Police

WATCH LIVE

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 1, 2024 6:22PM
A semi caught fire Monday in an I-88 crash near Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora. Some lanes are closed, Illinois State Police said.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Some lanes are closed on Interstate 88 in Chicago's west suburbs Monday afternoon, after a semitrailer crashed and caught fire, Illinois State Police said.

State troopers responded about noon to westbound I-88 at Farnsworth Avenue in Aurora for a reported crash between the truck and another vehicle, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash, but the truck caught fire, police said.

Minor injuries were reported, state police said.

All westbound lanes are closed, and one eastbound lane is closed, causing a traffic backup.

Around 12:30 p.m., the fire appeared to be out, but crews remained on the scene cleaning up.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

