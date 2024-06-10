Rodeo bull jumps over arena fence, injuring 3 people, including Oregon sheriff's deputy: VIDEO

A bull at the Sisters Rodeo Oregon escaped Saturday by jumping over the arena fence, injuring 3 people, including a sheriff's deputy, video showed.

SISTERS, Ore. -- A rodeo in Sisters, Oregon, descended into chaos Saturday after a bull escaped the arena and ran loose through the event grounds, leaving three people -- including a sheriff's deputy -- injured, officials said.

Two people were transported to the hospital due to injuries, according to first responders.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. PT on Saturday, during the final section of the bull-riding event at Sisters Rodeo. The bull, which was competing at the event, hopped the arena fence and ran out through the grounds and back to the livestock holding pens, according to a statement from Sisters Rodeo.

Video from the incident shared on social media showed the bull striking a rodeo attendee and lifting them off the ground twice.

No details were available on the attendee's current condition.

"Rodeo livestock professionals quickly responded to safely contain the bull," event organizers said in the statement, adding, "It was secured next to the livestock holding pens by our rodeo pickup men and immediately placed into a pen."

Lt. Jayson Janes, with the Deschutes County Sheriff's office, told ABC News that the sheriff's deputy suffered a minor injury while running after the bull after it escaped. It was unclear how the third individual was injured in the melee.

The Rodeo Sports Medicine Team, Sisters-Camp Sherman RFPD, Cloverdale RFPD, rodeo staff and local law enforcement responded immediately with first aid and care, according to event organizers.

Sisters Rodeo continued with scheduled events on Sunday as planned.