'Snap curfew' proposal faces fierce opposition from Mayor Johnson 1 day before scheduled vote

The city council is set to vote Wednesday on a proposed Chicago curfew ordinance meant to help police prevent teen takeovers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is making a forceful case against a proposed curfew ordinance that would broaden police powers to prevent "teen takeovers."

The proposal is set for a Chicago City Council vote on Wednesday.

Johnson was frustrated and fired up as he talked about the curfew idea that he has questioned from the time it was proposed. On Tuesday, on the eve of the vote, the mayor made a forceful, fist-pounding argument against it.

"We have to stop, as a city, falling into some of the most ridiculous, remedial forms of governance. It has not worked," Johnson said.

The effort to empower the police department with a new tool to prevent teen takeovers anywhere in the city is running into fierce opposition from the mayor one day before the vote on an already highly debated proposal.

SEE ALSO | Chicago City Council vote on controversial 'snap curfew' ordinance deferred

"But you want to give the police the power to be able to issue a curfew as it wishes, instead of giving the city of Chicago the power to actually invest in people? What sense does that make? It doesn't make any sense. It's a sloppy form of governance," Johnson said.

The mayor called out unspecified city council members who support the ordinance, but did not vote for money to provide an additional 1,000 summer jobs for youth, a program that the mayor contends has helped drive down violence.

"I need partners to help with that. We cannot afford lazy governance, and then, we just wash our hands, absolve ourselves of any responsibility, and say, 'Police, you do it.' That is antiquated, that form of governance is dead and it should remain dead," Johnson said.

READ MORE | Mayor Johnson, Chicago police superintendent discuss curfew at safety meeting with other US mayors

The sponsor says calling it a "snap curfew" ordinance is a misnomer. And the police superintendent recently testified in court that he did not want one because last-minute curfews would be too late. He said he supports a curfew that, based on prior intelligence of planned violence, could be imposed in advance to prevent it.

"The intent of this ordinance is to prevent teen trends. How long does it take to prevent a teen trend? However long it takes. The more opportunity we have to prevent it, the better off it is. And that's what the superintendent is going to do," said Public Safety Committee Chair and 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins.

But with a substitute curfew ordinance expected to be introduced on Wednesday, it is not clear if Hopkins' proposal will get a vote, according to a mayoral ally.

"And we've heard loud and clear that clearly, right now, it's not ready to be brought into to the floor to make it make sense. There's some work to be there," said 6th Ward Ald. William Hall.

"We're debating something that doesn't work. Why are we even debating it?" Johnson said.

Hopkins says he has 30 alderpersons supporting his ordinance and he expects it to pass on Wednesday. But a group of youth leaders from Communities United has sent a letter asking council members to vote "no."