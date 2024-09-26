WATCH LIVE

Soap Chat: Getting to know General Hospital's 'Curtis Ashford'

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, September 26, 2024 1:39PM
Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu talk with Donnell Turner, who plays 'Curtis Ashford' on General Hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In the latest 'SoapChat' feature on ABC 7 Eyewitness News 7 a.m. streaming newscast, with Tracy Butler and Diane Pathieu learned Donnell Turner, who plays 'Curtis Ashford' on General Hospital has an early childhood Chicago connection. Turner's character on the daytime drama recently got a promotion. He spoke about General Hospital with Butler and Pathieu.

'SoapChat' is showcased on Thursdays during the digital live newscast. You can watch General Hospital weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC 7. To learn more about General Hospital, click here.

Click here to follow with Donnell on Instagram.

