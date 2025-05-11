Special prayer for Pope Leo XIV expected at Holy Name Cathedral's first Sunday Mass since election

Pope Leo, Chicago native, delivered his first Sunday blessing at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. A prayer for him is expected at Holy Name.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Sunday blessing at St. Peter's Basilica.

The new pontiff is now preparing to meet with the press on Monday for the first time since his election.

His inauguration Mass is one week from Sunday, and many are still buzzing over the Chicago-born pope.

Mass will get underway at Holy Name Cathedral later Sunday morning. It will be the first Sunday Mass there since Pope Leo XIV was elected just days ago.

A special prayer for the pope is expected to take place during services on Sunday morning.

Of course, all of this comes as much of the international spotlight has been on Chicago this week. It is the birthplace of Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope.

The 69-year-old was born on the South Side and raised in south suburban Dolton.

ABC7 has heard so many stories this week from people who have spent time with the pope while he was growing up in the Chicago area, whether it be during his younger years or while he was in school, pursuing a calling in the church.

John Prevost even told ABC News that when his brother, now the pope, was just in the first grade, a neighbor said he was going to be the very first American pope.

Pope Leo XIV even spent time teaching at St. Rita High School on the South Side, where he was affectionately known to many simply as "Father Bob."

It is also officially confirmed now that the pope is a White Sox fan. There is video evidence to prove it, too, capturing him at a World Series game back in 2005.

Holy Name's first Mass is at 7 a.m. Sunday.

