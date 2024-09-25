St. Alphonsus celebrates Oktoberfest with beer, brats this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With fall finally here, it's time to dig out the lederhosen and steins!
Oktoberfest is a two-week festival in Munich, Germany that celebrates German culture, food, and of course beer.
But Chicago has a couple of its own versions of the festival.
Saint Alphonsus church in Lakeview has been celebrating its Oktoberfest since 2001. This year's is this weekend.
Pastor of Saint Alphonsus, Father Steven Bauer joined ABC7 to talk about the festival, including offering some special brats and performers.
Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus starts Friday evening at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday evening.
For more information, visit stalsoktoberfest.org.
$10 Admission
Main Stage on Southport
Friday
6 -7:40 pm - The Shagadelics
8 pm - Ceremonial Keg Tapping
8:15 - 10 pm - Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute
Saturday
2:30 - 5:30 pm - Fletcher Rockwell
6:15 - 7:45 pm - Fearless: Taylor Swift Tribute
8 pm - Stein Hoisting Competition Finals
8:15 - 10 pm - 16 Candles
Sunday
Noon -- Kinderfest Opening Ceremonies, led by the AACA school band!
12:15 PM -- Ceremonial Tapping of a keg of Root Beer
3:30 - 4:15 PM -- The Residency
4:40 - 5:25 PM -- Mangoland
5:50 - 6:35 PM -- American BBC
KINDERFEST in the Parking Lot area:
Noon - 7 PM -- games for parents on a jumbotron
12:15 - 7 PM -- Kinderfest games, crafts, and activities
12:15 - 7 PM -- rides on the Kinderfest Train
1 - 3 PM -- face painting for kids
Parking Lot Stage
Friday
5:30 - 7:30pm - The Leslie Hunt Band
8 - 10 pm - iPop
Saturday
2:30 - 4:15 pm - School of Rock
5 -7:45 pm - Sgt. Sauerkraut's Polka Band
8:30 -10 pm - The Polkaholics