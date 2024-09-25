St. Alphonsus celebrates Oktoberfest with beer, brats this weekend

Oktoberfesis a festival in Munich, Germany that celebrates German culture, food, and beer and St. Alphonsus is holding its own celebration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With fall finally here, it's time to dig out the lederhosen and steins!

Oktoberfest is a two-week festival in Munich, Germany that celebrates German culture, food, and of course beer.

But Chicago has a couple of its own versions of the festival.

Saint Alphonsus church in Lakeview has been celebrating its Oktoberfest since 2001. This year's is this weekend.

Pastor of Saint Alphonsus, Father Steven Bauer joined ABC7 to talk about the festival, including offering some special brats and performers.

Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus starts Friday evening at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday evening.

For more information, visit stalsoktoberfest.org.

$10 Admission

Entertainment:

Main Stage on Southport

Friday

6 -7:40 pm - The Shagadelics

8 pm - Ceremonial Keg Tapping

8:15 - 10 pm - Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

Saturday

2:30 - 5:30 pm - Fletcher Rockwell

6:15 - 7:45 pm - Fearless: Taylor Swift Tribute

8 pm - Stein Hoisting Competition Finals

8:15 - 10 pm - 16 Candles

Sunday

Noon -- Kinderfest Opening Ceremonies, led by the AACA school band!

12:15 PM -- Ceremonial Tapping of a keg of Root Beer

3:30 - 4:15 PM -- The Residency

4:40 - 5:25 PM -- Mangoland

5:50 - 6:35 PM -- American BBC

KINDERFEST in the Parking Lot area:

Noon - 7 PM -- games for parents on a jumbotron

12:15 - 7 PM -- Kinderfest games, crafts, and activities

12:15 - 7 PM -- rides on the Kinderfest Train

1 - 3 PM -- face painting for kids

Parking Lot Stage

Friday

5:30 - 7:30pm - The Leslie Hunt Band

8 - 10 pm - iPop

Saturday

2:30 - 4:15 pm - School of Rock

5 -7:45 pm - Sgt. Sauerkraut's Polka Band

8:30 -10 pm - The Polkaholics