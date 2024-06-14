1 injured in crash after car shot at on Stevenson Expressway on Near South Side: ISP

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a crash after a car was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway near State Street Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a crash after a car was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway near State Street Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a crash after a car was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway near State Street Friday morning.

Illinois State Police said one person was injured in a crash after a car was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway near State Street Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a crash after a car was shot at on the Stevenson Expressway on the Near South Side, Illinois State Police said.

The incident took place in the inbound lanes of I-55 near State Street at about 1:20 a.m., police said.

The car was riddled with bullets, but the driver was not wounded, police said. The shooting caused the driver to crash and the driver was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with injuries from the crash, police said.

LIV ETRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Police have shut down parts of I-55 as they investigate the crash, with traffic being diverted off at the Chinatown feeder ramp. The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway ramp to the inbound Stevenson is closed to traffic as well.