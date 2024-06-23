Tips to keep healthy, glowing skin during summer

Gia Cordaro, Director of Aesthetics at Images Med Spa in Chicago, joined ABC7 Sunday morning to give advice how to maintain your skin during the summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first official day of summer was Thursday!

As most take to the outdoors to enjoy the sunshine, it's important to not negate our skin.

Skin care is vital for maintaining healthy, beautiful skin during throughout the year.

Director of Aesthetics at Images Med Spa in Chicago, Gia Cordaro, gave advice on ABC7 Chicago on Sunday morning on how to maintain your skin.

The most important things to remember are to hydrate, protect, and prevent.

Cordaro emphasized how important the use of sunscreen is. She explained that it skin cancer is harder to detect in people that have a darker skin complexion

