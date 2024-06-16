Sundays on State makes its return for fourth summer on Father's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is announcing the full lineup of artists and activations for Sundays on State.

The internationally acclaimed, award-winning event series closes the most iconic parts of State Street in the Loop to vehicle traffic for two Sundays this summer.

Free and open to the public, this year's events will take place on State Street from Adams to Lake on Father's Day, June 16 and Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who register to attend Sundays on State are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Loop staycation package. Learn more and register for free at LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Sundays on State is a project of Chicago Loop Alliance in partnership with Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation and Special Service Area #1-2015.

The events are supported by a Chicago Presents grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events.

Supporting sponsors are Allstate Insurance Company, Macy's and Target. The event sponsor is Block 37. Community sponsors are CannonDesign, Choose Chicago, Concorde New Media, Divvy, Flyover, Millennium Garages, NASCAR Chicago Street Race and StarEvents.

Neighbors from every Chicago community and beyond unite for a free, interactive block party, while safely enjoying art, culture, active recreation, food, drinks, shopping and local attractions in the heart of everyone's neighborhood - the Loop.

The full list of performers and street activations can be found here.