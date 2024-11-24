Suspect charged in connection to barricade situation in Plainfield Township, sheriff's office says

The Will County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place for Plainfield Township residents after a Dina Court barricade situation.

The Will County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place for Plainfield Township residents after a Dina Court barricade situation.

The Will County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place for Plainfield Township residents after a Dina Court barricade situation.

The Will County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place for Plainfield Township residents after a Dina Court barricade situation.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged in connection to a barricade situation Friday in Plainfield Township.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Devin Nier, 42, of Plainfield Township has been charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in an update Saturday.

A 42-year-old woman called 911 just after 9:40 a.m. to report that she was in the home in the 25000-block of Dina Court and had run outside after an incident took place, police said. The woman initially said the suspect was holding a hostage inside the home, but no hostage was ever located, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.

She was taken to a local hospital after she was found to be bleeding from her had, but her injuries were non-life threatening, police said. Investigators later determined her injury was not a gunshot, but she was struck by a revolver-type pistol.

There was a large police presence, and a perimeter was set up in the area. Plainfield Township residents were put on lockdown during the barricade situation.

SEE ALSO: 1 in custody after Schererville police standoff

Residents were advised, through a reverse 911 call and police going door to door, to shelter in place. The advisory covered a quarter-mile area from the home, police said. Schools within the perimeter were notified, and took appropriate measures, police said. Just after 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office called off the shelter-in-place.

Nier surrender himself to police at the home Friday and he was taken into custody.

During a search of the home, investigators found a rifle and ammunition but did not find the revolver-type pistol used in the alleged attack against the woman, the sheriff's office said.

Nier is being held at the Will County Sheriff's Office Public Safety Complex for questioning, but he has refused to speak to detectives, the sheriff's office said. Further charges are pending.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information.

