Maryland man charged in Lincolnwood crash that killed pedestrian: spokesperson

A pedestrian was killed in a Lincolnwood, IL crash at Devon and Crawford avenues on Sunday, police said.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Maryland man has been charged in a north suburban crash that killed a pedestrian in February, officials said.

Police said the crash happened in Lincolnwood at the intersection of Devon and Crawford avenues just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 11.

A Lincolnwood spokesperson on Friday said a police investigation found that Syed Haneff Ahmed was speeding westbound on Devon Avenue when his vehicle hit a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has been charged with reckless homicide, speeding 35 miles per hour over the speed limit, improper traffic lane usage, improper passing/3+ wheels and improper lane change without using a signal.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

