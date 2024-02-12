Pedestrian killed in Lincolnwood crash: police

A pedestrian was killed in a Lincolnwood, IL crash at Devon and Crawford avenues on Sunday, police said.

A pedestrian was killed in a Lincolnwood, IL crash at Devon and Crawford avenues on Sunday, police said.

A pedestrian was killed in a Lincolnwood, IL crash at Devon and Crawford avenues on Sunday, police said.

A pedestrian was killed in a Lincolnwood, IL crash at Devon and Crawford avenues on Sunday, police said.

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a north suburban crash on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the crash happened in Lincolnwood at the intersection of Devon and Crawford avenues just after 4 p.m.

A vehicle was traveling westbound on Devon Avenue when it struck the pedestrian. The victim later died.

The cause of crash is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

The intersection of Devon and Crawford was currently closed for investigation on Sunday.

Further information was not immediately available.