10 in severe or critical condition after New York house collapses in explosion

There was a Syracuse house collapse Tuesday night. 10 people were in severe or critical condition after the New York home collapsed in an explosion.

There was a Syracuse house collapse Tuesday night. 10 people were in severe or critical condition after the New York home collapsed in an explosion.

There was a Syracuse house collapse Tuesday night. 10 people were in severe or critical condition after the New York home collapsed in an explosion.

There was a Syracuse house collapse Tuesday night. 10 people were in severe or critical condition after the New York home collapsed in an explosion.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- An explosion at a large family's home in Syracuse, New York, left 10 people in severe or critical condition on Tuesday night.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the residence at 205 Carbon Street around 4 p.m., where they smelled a strong odor of gas and found a car underneath the collapse, Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds told reporters on Tuesday.

Multiple victims were found spread out around the building, Monds said. First responders sent 13 people at the scene to the hospital, 10 by ambulance, he told the media.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said at a press conference that a family of seven live at the home. Another family of six was visiting the home at the time of the incident, he said.

Four children from one family between the ages of 3 and 13 remained stable on Wednesday, officials said during a briefing. From the other family, four children between 9 months and 5 years old were injured with two stable, while the 9-month-old and a 2-year-old were in critical condition.

Six victims were found outside of the structure, the chief said. Victims suffered burns and crush injuries.

A young child was found in the car near the structure, and three others were found in void spaces inside the structure.

Neighbors played a crucial role in the immediate aftermath of the explosion, Monds said Wednesday.

"When our firefighters arrived, we had reports from neighbors who were helping to move people away from the structure to safer areas," said Mond. "It's a commendable effort that likely ensured better outcomes for those involved."

SEE ALSO: 77-year-old man killed in IL house explosion, fire identified by authorities

Dogs trained to search for live victims searched the home twice, and a cadaver dog searched the home as well, the chief said.

Authorities believe that everyone has been accounted for.

There are no open code violations for the home, according to the mayor. The landlord is currently being interviewed by authorities.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Authorities will reconvene in the morning to continue their investigation, Monds said.

National Grid responded to the scene to ensure there were no gas leaks and is working with firefighter investigators to determine the cause of the collapse. A spokesperson for the utility company told ABC News there were no reports of any gas leaks before the home collapse.

However, on Wednesday, fire officials said they believed it may be gas-related even as the investigation continues.

"We're working on the theory that it was potentially natural gas-related," Monds said. "But again, it's a very methodical, systematic process that involves ruling out any other potential causes."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation, bringing their expertise in dealing with explosions.

"When we were offered the assistance of these experts, we elected to have them come up here," Mond explained.