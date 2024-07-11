Family of Chicago woman missing in Bahamas asking for more help on her birthday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas is asking for more help with the investigation on her birthday.

Thursday is Taylor Casey 42nd birthday and her family is hosting a news conference downtown as a call to action to enlist the help of the FBI.

Investigators are still looking for the Chicago woman in the Bahamas as the search nears the three-week mark.

She was last seen on June 19 on Paradise Island where she was attending a yoga retreat.

Police in the Bahamas announced the discovery of Taylor's phone on Monday.

READ MORE | Bahamas police suspend high-ranking officer involved in search for missing Chicago woman

Meanwhile, the chief superintendent of the Royal Bahamas Police Force has been placed on leave raising questions about the integrity of the investigation.

Taylor's mother Colette Seymore spoke to ABC7 Wednesday night saying the police are misleading the public about the state of the investigation by releasing old information about the case.

"Lies, lies...that's what they've been doing all along, keeping information from us, not telling the truth, I just feel like they continue to do what they do best: Lie," Seymore said. "Obviously, given what we've learned about the investigation or lack thereof, we really are calling on the FBI to get down there immediately to aid in this investigation so we can find Taylor."

Friends and family say Taylor is transgender and believe this was a factor in her disappearance.

They also feel police in the Bahamas are prejudiced.

Meanwhile, the news conference Thursday morning will call on elected officials, LBTQ+ leaders and the media to further elevate Taylor's story to get federal authorities involved.