Taylor Swift fans create spooky 'Fearas Tour House' in Indianapolis for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Check out this spooky tribute to Taylor Swift in Indiana.
It is the "Fearas Tour House," a wordplay on Swift's Eras Tour.
It was created by some Swifties in Indianapolis.
The display has a skeleton for each album.
The couple behind the operation says they started planning this all in August.
And Swift is performing in Indianapolis the first weekend of November.
