Taylor Swift fans create spooky 'Fearas Tour House' in Indianapolis for Halloween

Sunday, October 20, 2024 1:32AM
Sunday, October 20, 2024 1:32AM
INDIANAPOLIS (WLS) -- Check out this spooky tribute to Taylor Swift in Indiana.

It is the "Fearas Tour House," a wordplay on Swift's Eras Tour.

It was created by some Swifties in Indianapolis.

The display has a skeleton for each album.

The couple behind the operation says they started planning this all in August.

And Swift is performing in Indianapolis the first weekend of November.

