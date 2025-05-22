17-year-old accused of shooting Chicago high school student during dismissal: CPD

A teen boy has been charged in a Chicago shooting of a student near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, police say.

A teen boy has been charged in a Chicago shooting of a student near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, police say.

A teen boy has been charged in a Chicago shooting of a student near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, police say.

A teen boy has been charged in a Chicago shooting of a student near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville, police say.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 14-year-old Chicago high school student earlier this month, Chicago police said Thursday.

The teen has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, CPD said.

The teen was arrested Wednesday in Chicago, after being identified as the person who, on May 7, shot and injured the 14-year-old in the 200-block of East Pershing Road, police said.

The shooting took place near a South Side high school.

A parent told ABC7 that gunfire erupted during a large fight that her son was involved in with other students near Wendell Phillips Academy High School in Bronzeville.

The boy was shot in the leg, and he was taken to Insight Hospital in fair condition, CPD said.

Chicago Public Schools said the incident took place during dismissal.

Students and staff were immediately brought back indoors while a soft lockdown was briefly put in place.

The 17-year-old was due in court Thursday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood