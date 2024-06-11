Teen driver charged in Elk Grove Village crash that killed mother of 5: police

A teen has been charged in an Elk Grove Village crash that killed Andrea Garcia, a mother of five, near Biesterfield and Meacham, police said.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed in a crash that killed a suburban mother of five.

Andrea Garcia was on her way home from work late last month when another car slammed into her vehicle in Elk Grove Village.

The crash happened at the intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham roads on the evening of Tuesday, May 28.

Now, a juvenile, who police say was driving the car that hit her, is facing multiple charges.

Those charges include felony reckless homicide, aggravated speeding and driving without headlights.