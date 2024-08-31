Teen girl stabbed in Northwest Indiana, search underway for suspect, sheriff says

LOWELL, Ind. (WLS) -- A teenaged girl was stabbed in the hand Saturday in Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Lake County Sheriff's Department said the stabbing happened at baseball fields near a VFW hall located at 17401 Morse Street.

The exact time of the incident was not known.

The victim was described as a girl who is approximately 14 years old. Her condition was not known.

The suspect in the stabbing, who was described as a male with long hair, was chased into a wooded area behind homes in the 6100 block of Oak Valley Drive in Lowell, Indiana, the sheriff said.

"The subject may be with other unknown males and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees these subjects is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately," Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. wrote in a Facebook post. "Residents in the immediate area should keep their homes and vehicles locked and notify police of any suspicious activity."

The search for the suspect is still underway and the sheriff's department is being aided by local police departments.

No further information was immediately available.