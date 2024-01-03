WATCH LIVE

Mike Madigan's motion to delay federal bribery trial to October approved by judge

Prosecutors pushed to deny his motion to delay trial

BySarah Schulte and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 8:55PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal bribery trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been delayed to October.

Madigan appeared in-person at a court hearing Wednesday.

In a new filing, federal prosecutors asked the judge to deny Madigan's motion to delay his trial, which was initially set for April 1.

A judge approved Madigan's motion to delay. The trail will now begin Oct. 8.

Madigan faces federal racketeering and bribery charges. Michael McClain is a co-defendant in the trial.

SEE ALSO | SEC files fraud charges against 'ComEd' and former CEO, found guilty in Mike Madigan bribery case

Madigan's defense attorneys claimed the trial should wait until the US Supreme Court rules on a separate bribery case, which is expected to happen by June.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

