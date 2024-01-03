Mike Madigan's motion to delay federal bribery trial to October approved by judge

Prosecutors pushed to deny his motion to delay trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The federal bribery trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been delayed to October.

Madigan appeared in-person at a court hearing Wednesday.

In a new filing, federal prosecutors asked the judge to deny Madigan's motion to delay his trial, which was initially set for April 1.

A judge approved Madigan's motion to delay. The trail will now begin Oct. 8.

Madigan faces federal racketeering and bribery charges. Michael McClain is a co-defendant in the trial.

Madigan's defense attorneys claimed the trial should wait until the US Supreme Court rules on a separate bribery case, which is expected to happen by June.

