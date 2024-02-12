Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes to be sentenced Monday in perjury case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Timothy Mapes, who spent decades as chief of staff to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, will be sentenced Monday after being convicted last year of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors are asking for five years in prison.

The defense is recommending community service.

Monday's hearing will take place at 10 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago.

Mapes was found guilty in August after a jury deliberated for only about five hours.

He's the second in his circle to fall to federal charges.

Mapes was accused of trying to protect Madigan.

For the decades he served as Madigan's chief of staff, Mapes was known in Springfield to be very meticulous and dedicated to details.

Yet, prosecutors said when it came to answering basic questions during a grand jury proceeding about Madigan's longtime relationship with the former House speaker's trusted advisor, Mike McClain, Mapes lied over and over.

His conviction, and that of his former colleague, McClain, are considered pieces chipped away at Madigan's guardsmen during his longtime hold on the state Capitol.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.