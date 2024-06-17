WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Garbage truck crash shuts down inbound lanes of Bishop Ford Fwy. in Calumet City, IDOT says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 4:45PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were shut down on Monday after a garbage truck crashed, Illinois State Police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on the southbound lane I-94 south of 147th Street, according to ISP.

A dump truck loaded with trash rolled over and spilled trash debris across all lanes of the interstate in both directions.

ISP said a light pole was knocked over, Illinois State Police said.

1-94 northbound traffic was being diverted off at 159th Street; southbound traffic was being diverted off at 147th Street,

By 11:16 a.m. the outbound lanes were reopened.

TRAFFIC MAP: Take a look at LIVE drive times in your area

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW