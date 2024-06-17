Garbage truck crash shuts down inbound lanes of Bishop Ford Fwy. in Calumet City, IDOT says

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were shut down on Monday after a garbage truck crashed, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened around 10:24 a.m. on the southbound lane I-94 south of 147th Street, according to ISP.

A dump truck loaded with trash rolled over and spilled trash debris across all lanes of the interstate in both directions.

ISP said a light pole was knocked over, Illinois State Police said.

1-94 northbound traffic was being diverted off at 159th Street; southbound traffic was being diverted off at 147th Street,

By 11:16 a.m. the outbound lanes were reopened.

