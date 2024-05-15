WATCH LIVE

2 women critically injured in rollover crash in Woodstock, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 11:26PM
Two women were critically injured in a rollover car crash Wednesday in Woodstock near Dean Street and Gayle Drive, police said.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two women were seriously injured in a rollover crash in the far northwest suburbs Wednesday morning.

Chopper 7 was over the serious crash in Woodstock near Dean Street and Gayle Drive.

A car could be seen overturned in the grass. Two women had to be airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries.

One of the women was ejected from the car and was resuscitated at the scene, authorities said.

The other woman was trapped inside and crews had to rescue her.

No other injuries are reported.

No further information was immediately available.

