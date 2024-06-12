Renowned US District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber dies at 87

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. District Court Judge Harry D. Leinenweber has died at 87 years old.

He served as a judge in the Northern District of Illinois for nearly 40 years.

Leinenweber presided over a number of high-profile cases, including R. Kelly's federal criminal trial last year.

He also presided over the trial of the so-called ComEd Four.

Leinenweber is survived by his wife, former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin, and seven children and stepchildren.

Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer issued a statement, saying, "Judge Harry D. Leinenweber was a friend, mentor, and model jurist. My colleagues and I are deeply saddened by Judge Leinenweber's passing. We hope for comfort and peace for his family. We thank his family for sharing him with us for over 39 years."