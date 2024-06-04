U.S. Secret Service, CPD to provide update on Chicago DNC 2024 security plan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Secret Service and Chicago police are expected to provide an public update on security and planning preparations for the Chicago Democratic National Convention.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling and Secret Service DNC Coordinator Jeff Burnside are expected to speak on Monday around 9 a.m.

The DNC will take place at the United Center in August. The event will bring thousands of delegates to Chicago, along with media and visitors from all over the world.

For those who live near the Chicago convention venues, there will be headaches. In April, authorities went door-to-door to answer questions, and get a look at the likely security perimeter; and the areas where protest groups will be stationed.

