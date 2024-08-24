Vacant house collapses, surrounding residents displaced after Grand Crossing fire: CFD

The Chicago Fire Department battled a Grand Crossing fire at East 66th Street and South Michigan Avenue that resulted in a vacant house collapse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department crews battled a fire on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire started in a vacant house at East 66th Street and South Michigan Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. It then spread to two adjoining houses.

Crews have extinguished the fire.

ABC7 is told some residents in the adjoining houses have been displaced.

No one was hurt, but CFD said the vacant house has collapsed.

Further information was not immediately available.