Vacant house collapses, surrounding residents displaced after Grand Crossing fire: CFD

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, August 24, 2024 2:47PM
Vacant house collapses, South Side residents displaced after fire: CFD
The Chicago Fire Department battled a Grand Crossing fire at East 66th Street and South Michigan Avenue that resulted in a vacant house collapse.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Fire Department crews battled a fire on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire started in a vacant house at East 66th Street and South Michigan Avenue in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. It then spread to two adjoining houses.

Crews have extinguished the fire.

ABC7 is told some residents in the adjoining houses have been displaced.

No one was hurt, but CFD said the vacant house has collapsed.

Further information was not immediately available.

