Video shows passengers pray while caught in severe turbulence in Colombia

Passengers on an Avianca flight traveling between Medellin and Barranquilla in Colombia, experienced moments of terror when a severe thunderstorm hit the region, causing intense turbulence that forced the plane to divert to Cartagena.

Footage filmed by Zuleima Ebratt shows the turbulence as she screams, while she and another passenger prays.

An aircrew member can be heard asking over the intercom for passengers to keep their seatbelts fastened, remain seated, and making a request for medical assistance.

"Due to bad weather around the Barranquilla airport, turbulence occurred, so the captain made the decision to divert to Cartagena's airport," Avianca was quoted as saying by El Colombiano. "The plane landed at 06:39 pm, and the passengers were attended upon arrival at Rafael Nunez International Airport, from where it resumed its route to Barranquilla, and landed at 09:01 pm."

"It was a very panicky moment [ and we ] thought the plane was going to crash," Ebratt told Storyful.

The storm left at least 152 homes without roofs and disrupted air travel over the city, according to the Colombian government.

Falling trees also damaged schools, nurseries, and sport centers and caused traffic disruption.